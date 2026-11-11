The Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) has warned of rising terrorism, drug trafficking and potential regional conflicts, as security officials from member states discussed growing threats in Central Asia and neighbouring regions.

The warning came during a joint meeting of foreign ministers, defence ministers and secretaries of security councils in Moscow on Tuesday, November 10, chaired by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, participants reviewed the security situation across the organization’s area of responsibility and neighbouring regions, highlighting the growing risks of terrorism, illegal migration, drug trafficking and cybercrime. They also discussed strengthening collective defence capabilities to address emerging security challenges.

The meeting also addressed plans to improve the organization’s military capabilities, including the development of collective air forces and air defence systems. Participants prepared several draft decisions and documents for consideration by the CSTO Collective Security Council, which is scheduled to meet in Moscow on Wednesday, November 11.

The meeting comes amid continued CSTO concerns about security along Tajikistan’s border with Afghanistan. Tajikistan shares approximately 1,344 kilometres of mountainous border with Afghanistan, making border surveillance and preventing cross-border infiltration major security priorities for Dushanbe.

Under a five-year programme approved by CSTO leaders in November 2024, member states are preparing to provide Tajikistan with weapons, military equipment and border-security technology. The first deliveries are expected before the end of 2026, with Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan among the countries involved in supplying equipment.

The programme is intended to strengthen Tajikistan’s border protection amid concerns about terrorism, extremist groups and drug trafficking originating from or moving through the region. CSTO officials have previously identified the Tajik-Afghan border as a major regional security concern.

The CSTO comprises Russia, Belarus, Armenia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan. Tajikistan is expected to assume the organization’s rotating chairmanship in 2027, while the next meeting of its foreign ministers is scheduled to take place in the country during the first half of next year.