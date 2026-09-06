CSTO to Hold ‘Frontier 2026’ Military Drills Near Afghanistan’s Southern Borders

Kazakhstan’s Defense Ministry has announced that member states of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) will hold joint military exercises, dubbed “Frontier 2026,” from September 12 to 19, with a focus on strengthening coordinated border security operations amid growing regional concerns over Afghanistan.

According to Kazakhstan’s Defense Ministry, the operational phase of the exercise will take place at the Koktal military training ground in the Zhetysu region. Troops from CSTO member states will rehearse the redeployment of forces, joint command and control, and coordinated combat operations designed to respond to cross-border security threats.

The ministry said the drills are part of the CSTO’s annual combat readiness program and are conducted on a rotating basis across member countries to improve interoperability among allied forces.

The exercises come as Central Asian members of the CSTO, particularly Tajikistan and other states bordering Afghanistan, continue to closely monitor security developments under Taliban rule. Regional governments have repeatedly expressed concerns about instability along Afghanistan’s borders and the potential spillover of security threats.

The CSTO has consistently identified the possible infiltration of extremist groups, cross-border arms trafficking and narcotics smuggling from Afghanistan as major risks to the region’s southern borders. Officials say the “Frontier 2026” drills are intended to strengthen the alliance’s preparedness to respond to such threats through joint military coordination and rapid border defense operations.

The military exercise also reflects broader efforts by CSTO members to reinforce regional security cooperation as instability in Afghanistan remains a key concern for Central Asian governments and their security institutions.