More than 11.4 tonnes of drugs and other prohibited substances were seized and 376 people detained during a five-day anti-drug operation involving CSTO members, China and Iran.

The Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) says security forces seized more than 11.4 tonnes of drugs and other prohibited substances during a regional anti-trafficking operation involving its five member states, China and Iran.

The operation, known as “Channel–Caspian Lighthouse,” ran from October 26 to 30 across CSTO member countries. Nearly 9,000 personnel from Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia and Tajikistan took part, alongside more than 2,000 personnel from China and Iran. Representatives of the two countries participated as observers, while their authorities were also involved in coordinated activities.

According to preliminary results released by the CSTO on October 30, authorities identified 790 drug-related crimes, including 81 smuggling cases, and dismantled 101 trafficking groups. A total of 376 people were detained, including 135 citizens of countries outside the organization. Fifty-nine of those detained were wanted by authorities.

The seized substances included about 11 tonnes of narcotic drugs, 9.4 kilograms of psychotropic substances, 23 kilograms of potent substances and eight tonnes of chemical precursors. Authorities also confiscated around 200,000 drug-producing plants, more than 153,000 prohibited tablets, 213 firearms and 1,722 rounds of ammunition.

The operation targeted trafficking routes across the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route, as well as underground drug production, cross-border criminal networks and the use of online platforms to distribute drugs. Authorities identified 674 websites used to spread drug-related information and promote distribution.

Financial intelligence units also identified more than 80,000 suspicious transactions worth over one billion Russian roubles. The transactions reportedly involved transfers to accounts used by drug couriers, cash withdrawals and cryptocurrency conversions. Information shared with law enforcement contributed to six criminal cases involving money laundering.

The CSTO said the operation was intended to disrupt both the supply routes and financial networks supporting drug trafficking. It added that member states would continue joint efforts against cross-border drug crime.