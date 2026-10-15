CPJ Urges Kabul to Restore BBC FM Broadcasts Across Afghanistan

The Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) has urged authorities to immediately and unconditionally restore the BBC World Service’s FM radio broadcasts across Afghanistan, warning that the suspension further restricts access to independent news and information.

In a statement published on Wednesday, October 14, CPJ expressed concern over the suspension of the BBC’s Dari, Pashto and English-language radio programmes on FM frequencies nationwide. The organization called on the Taliban to end what it described as a devastating crackdown on independent media and explain the legal basis for the decision.

“By forcing BBC off Afghanistan’s FM broadcasts, the Taliban are further shrinking an already devastated space for independent journalism in the country,” said Waliullah Rahmani, CPJ’s representative for Afghanistan and Pakistan. He urged the authorities to reverse the suspension and stop obstructing Afghans’ access to independent information.

The BBC confirmed on October 13 that authorities had suspended its transmissions from FM radio sites across the country. A BBC spokesperson said millions of Afghans rely on the broadcaster for news and information and that it was working with the authorities to resolve the issue.

The BBC said its services for Afghan audiences in Dari, Pashto and English remain available through shortwave and medium-wave radio, satellite and online platforms.

Khubaib Ghufran, spokesperson for the Taliban-controlled Ministry of Information and Culture, said the BBC’s activities had been suspended temporarily because of what he called “repeated violations.” He did not specify the alleged violations or provide a timetable for restoring FM broadcasts.

The suspension has removed an important means of accessing the BBC’s reporting in Afghanistan. The broadcaster says it reaches approximately 5.4 million people in the country, representing more than one-fifth of the adult population.

The move follows earlier restrictions on international broadcasting. In 2022, Taliban authorities ordered Afghanistan television stations to stop carrying local-language programming from the BBC, Voice of America and Germany’s Deutsche Welle. Later that year, Voice of America and Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty were also removed from Afghanistan’s domestic radio networks.

Afghanistan’s media sector has faced mounting restrictions since the Taliban returned to power in August 2021, including closures of media outlets, restrictions on reporting and the detention of journalists. CPJ and other press-freedom organizations have repeatedly called on the authorities to protect independent journalism and uphold freedom of expression.

The BBC suspension affects its FM transmissions rather than all its services in Afghanistan. However, the loss of a widely used broadcast channel could make independent news harder to access, particularly for people with limited internet connectivity or access to other information sources.