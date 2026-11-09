World leaders and climate negotiators opened the COP31 climate summit in Turkey on Monday with renewed calls for faster action against global warming, warning that rising temperatures, extreme weather and energy insecurity are increasing threats to lives and economies. The two-week United Nations conference comes amid competing international crises, including wars, inflation and growing electricity demand driven by artificial intelligence.

Reuters reported on November 9, 2026, that summit leaders urged governments to accelerate climate commitments as the world approaches another year of record-breaking temperatures. UN Climate Change Executive Secretary Simon Stiell said progress remained far too slow, warning that the urgency of the climate crisis must drive stronger international action. Australia’s Chris Bowen, who is leading the COP31 negotiations, also called for faster implementation of the 2015 Paris climate agreement.

A major focus of this year’s summit is Turkey’s proposal to increase electrification to more than one-third of the global economy by 2035, compared with approximately one-fifth today. The initiative aims to accelerate the replacement of fossil-fuel-powered vehicles, heating systems, cooking equipment and industrial technologies with electricity-based alternatives.

Turkey’s COP31 President Murat Kurum said the negotiations should deliver practical benefits for households through more energy-efficient buildings, cleaner public transport, affordable energy and new employment opportunities. However, climate advocates have questioned the proposed electrification pledge because it does not require additional electricity to come from renewable or other low-carbon sources.

The urgency of the negotiations has been reinforced by mounting evidence of climate change. A United Nations Environment Programme report published in October warned that the world was on course to exceed the 1.5-degree Celsius warming threshold established under the Paris Agreement. A separate UN report released on Monday indicated that 2026 was on track to become one of the four hottest years on record.

Recent climate-related disasters have added to those concerns, including extreme heatwaves across Western Europe and a glacier collapse in Nepal that triggered catastrophic flooding, killing more than 1,450 people, with thousands still missing.

Energy security is also emerging as a central issue. Disruptions to Middle Eastern oil shipments through the Strait of Hormuz during the Iran war have pushed up fuel prices and prompted countries to seek alternative supplies. Russia’s war in Ukraine and subsequent sanctions on Moscow’s energy exports have also exposed the vulnerability of global fossil fuel markets.

Meanwhile, the United States is again staying away from international climate cooperation under President Donald Trump’s administration, which has encouraged increased oil, gas and coal production. Several Asian countries, including India, South Korea and Thailand, have also increased their reliance on coal or taken steps to expand coal-fired electricity generation.

Despite these pressures, renewable energy deployment has continued to grow, supported by cheaper clean-energy technology exports from China. Stiell argued that renewable energy could strengthen energy security and reduce exposure to volatile fossil fuel prices.

The rapid expansion of artificial intelligence is creating another challenge, as data centres and other digital infrastructure increase electricity demand and potentially add to greenhouse gas emissions. Turkey is seeking a separate pledge on principles for the sustainable development and use of AI.

Bowen said the summit should demonstrate that international cooperation remains effective, but stressed that governments must accelerate their efforts to meet the goals of the Paris Agreement.