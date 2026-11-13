A ministerial meeting on climate finance was held on Friday, November 13, as part of the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP31) in Antalya, Türkiye, focusing on ways to mobilise financial resources for countries vulnerable to climate change.

The meeting discussed developing countries’ access to climate finance, support for climate adaptation programmes, and funding to address the impacts of the climate crisis.

Afghanistan is among the countries highly vulnerable to climate change despite contributing only a small share of global greenhouse gas emissions. Recurrent droughts, water shortages, floods and changing rainfall patterns pose serious challenges to the country’s agriculture, water resources and people’s daily lives.

Ahead of the meeting, several Afghan environmental experts had expressed concern over the lack of effective representation and authorised officials to advocate for the country’s interests in international climate negotiations.

Sayed Mohammad Soleimankhail, an environmental expert, previously said that Afghanistan’s limited participation in such meetings restricts its opportunities to access financial and technical assistance and exchange experiences with other countries.

Another environmental expert, Sayed Shah Goharpour, also highlighted Afghanistan’s vulnerability to climate change and stressed the importance of raising the country’s needs and challenges in international forums.

COP31 is being held in Antalya, Türkiye, from November 9 to 20, with climate finance, adaptation and international cooperation among the key issues on its agenda.

For Afghanistan, which faces serious challenges including drought, water scarcity, floods and widespread vulnerability in the agricultural sector, access to climate-related financial and technical support is particularly important. Given the scale of these challenges, future climate negotiations are expected to provide opportunities for qualified Afghan representatives to attend, effectively present the country’s needs and priorities, and pursue international support.