Massie’s ultimatum and planned impeachment vote/US defense secretary pete hegseth.

Republican Congressman Thomas Massie has given US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth an ultimatum, saying he will push for an impeachment vote unless the Pentagon chief resigns.

Massie said on Thursday, November 5, that he would not reintroduce articles of impeachment against Hegseth if the defense secretary stepped down. He made the statement in a post on X.

CNN reported on Wednesday that Massie intends to force a vote on the measure when the House of Representatives returns next week. Several Republican sources told the network they expect the resolution to receive enough support to pass.

Massie had previously introduced articles of impeachment against Hegseth in September, accusing him of abusing his office by carrying out military operations against Iran without congressional authorisation. The effort was blocked from a vote after House Speaker Mike Johnson sent lawmakers home early for the midterm election campaign.

The renewed push comes as Republicans face political fallout from their losses in the November 3 midterm elections. Several Republican lawmakers and allies have reportedly blamed Hegseth for encouraging President Donald Trump to launch the war against Iran without a clear exit strategy.

According to CNN, some Republicans argue that Hegseth overstated the prospect of a quick and easy victory in the conflict, contributing to the administration’s political difficulties.

Trump has acknowledged that the war and its impact on fuel prices hurt Republican candidates in the midterm elections. However, he has publicly defended Hegseth, saying the defense secretary is doing a very good job.

Hegseth has also signalled that he is prepared to defend his record. Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell said the defense secretary would not be deterred by what he described as politically motivated efforts to undermine him.

The impeachment effort could put Republican lawmakers in a difficult position as they consider whether to support a measure targeting a member of Trump’s Cabinet. A vote in the House would require a simple majority, while removing Hegseth from office through impeachment would require conviction by a two-thirds majority in the Senate.