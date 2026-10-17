Clashes Erupt Along Afghanistan-Pakistan Border Near Paktia and Kurram

Heavy clashes erupted between Afghan Taliban forces and Pakistani security personnel along the Afghanistan-Pakistan border on Saturday, October 17.

The fighting was reported near Dand Patan district in Afghanistan’s southeastern Paktia province, opposite Kurram district in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. Local sources said both sides exchanged fire, but the number of casualties, if any, had not been independently confirmed.

A rocket reportedly struck a residential area in Dand Patan district that some rockets fired by Pakistan struck residential areas. The extent of the damage and whether civilians were killed or injured remained unclear, with no confirmed details available about the circumstances of the strike.

Taliban forces and Pakistani troops have repeatedly clashed along the Afghanistan-Pakistan border over the past year. According to United Nations figures, more than 500 people have been killed in Pakistani attacks in Afghanistan over the past year.

Pakistani officials claimed that some Afghan Taliban personnel were killed and border positions damaged. These claims could not be independently verified, and no detailed public account from the Afghan Taliban authorities was immediately available.

The latest confrontation comes amid renewed tensions and repeated armed clashes along the two countries’ shared border. Islamabad has accused the Afghan Taliban authorities of allowing militants, including members of Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), to operate from Afghanistan territory, allegations Kabul has rejected. The continuing disputes over cross-border militancy and security have contributed to deteriorating relations between the neighbouring countries.