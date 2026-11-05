Police and emergency personnel respond to a deadly shooting at Citibank’s corporate campus in Brandon, Florida.

A woman was killed and five other people injured in a shooting at Citibank’s corporate complex in Brandon, Florida, after an armed man drove into the premises and opened fire, authorities said. The gunman was also killed after an armed security guard confronted him.

The shooting occurred shortly after noon on Wednesday, November 4, at the Citibank Center, near Tampa. According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, emergency services began receiving reports of gunfire at around 12:11 p.m., and the first sheriff’s deputy arrived within a minute.

Authorities said the gunman drove through a security fence and into an outdoor dining area before getting out of his vehicle and shooting a woman. He later entered the building, where an armed Citibank security guard confronted him and fatally shot him during an exchange of gunfire.

The security guard was among the five people injured. Four others were taken to hospital with injuries that were not considered life-threatening. Citibank confirmed that the woman killed was one of its employees, while the company said it was cooperating with law enforcement.

More than 3,200 people were on the corporate campus when the shooting occurred. The sheriff’s office said more than 360 deputies and other emergency personnel responded, and authorities searched and cleared the buildings before confirming the site was secure. Sheriff Chad Chronister described the incident as a targeted attack, although investigators had not publicly established a motive.

Citigroup Chief Executive Jane Fraser expressed condolences to the victim’s family and colleagues, saying the company was reviewing security arrangements and providing support to employees affected by the shooting. Authorities had not released the identities of the victim or suspect as the investigation continued.