CIA Releases Pre-9/11 Intelligence Briefs Warning of al-Qaeda Threats to US

The Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) has declassified and released 71 presidential intelligence briefs that warned U.S. leaders about al-Qaeda’s plans to carry out attacks inside the United States before the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.

The documents were published on Friday to mark the 25th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks and include daily intelligence reports that were provided to former Presidents Bill Clinton and George W. Bush before the attacks. The CIA described the release as the largest simultaneous declassification of its analysis related to 9/11.

CIA Director John Ratcliffe said the publication reflects an effort to increase transparency while honoring the victims of the attacks. He said generations of CIA officers had dedicated their careers to preventing al-Qaeda from carrying out another attack on the United States and bringing those responsible to justice.

One of the most significant documents dates to September 10, 1998, during the Clinton administration. The intelligence brief warned that al-Qaeda “may crash an explosives-laden aircraft into a U.S. city,” highlighting concerns about the group’s interest in using commercial aviation as a weapon.

The warning was referenced in the 9/11 Commission’s 2004 report but was not previously identified as part of the President’s Daily Brief (PDB), one of the U.S. government’s most sensitive intelligence products available only to the president and a small circle of senior national security advisers.

While the newly released records do not fundamentally change the official account of the attacks, they provide additional insight into the intelligence available to U.S. administrations before September 11. The documents show repeated warnings about al-Qaeda’s intent to strike American interests and renew long-standing questions about how intelligence assessments were interpreted and acted upon.

The White House said President Donald Trump authorized the release of hundreds of pages of classified records related to the attacks as part of what officials described as a broader transparency initiative. White House spokeswoman Olivia Wiles said the administration remains committed to preserving the memory of those killed in the attacks and ensuring public access to historical records.

The September 11, 2001, attacks were carried out by 19 al-Qaeda hijackers who seized four commercial airliners. Nearly 3,000 people were killed after two planes struck the World Trade Center in New York, one hit the Pentagon, and a fourth crashed in Pennsylvania after passengers fought back.

The release comes as al-Qaeda’s media arm, Al-Sahab, has published a new propaganda video marking the 25th anniversary of the attacks. The video prominently features Hamza bin Laden despite U.S. officials announcing his death in 2019, underscoring continued efforts by extremist groups to invoke the legacy of Osama bin Laden.