US Democratic Senator Chris Murphy.

US Democratic Senator Chris Murphy has described the Trump administration’s reported plan to resume military operations against Iran as “insane,” warning that renewed attacks could trigger a devastating escalation and undermine Washington’s commitment to the rule of law.

Murphy made the remarks on Wednesday, October 28, during an event hosted by the Middle East Institute in Washington. He said he and other lawmakers had received a detailed briefing on a possible next phase of the conflict but declined to disclose classified details.

“Their plan is insane. It will lead to devastating escalation and the likely destruction of our commitment to the rule of law,” Murphy said.

In a message posted on X on Thursday, October 29, the senator said the proposed strategy would not achieve its objectives and would instead set off a new cycle of escalation.

Murphy, a member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, said the administration had asked military officials to prepare a plan for restarting operations. He also referred to public reporting about possible US targets, including civilian infrastructure, but did not provide further details.

His comments came after reports by US media, including The Wall Street Journal, that Washington had informed Gulf countries it was preparing for a possible short, intense military campaign against Iran after the November 3 midterm elections.

According to Al-Monitor, the US Central Command had submitted plans to resume and intensify strikes across Iran to the White House earlier in October. However, it remained unclear whether President Donald Trump had decided to order renewed attacks.

Trump has said the United States would not launch new strikes before the midterm elections. Murphy warned that renewed military action could prolong the conflict and put US personnel in the region at greater risk. He argued that further strikes would not necessarily strengthen Washington’s negotiating position and could instead deepen the confrontation.

The senator’s remarks reflect growing debate in Washington over the possibility of renewed military action against Iran, its potential targets and the risks of a wider regional conflict.