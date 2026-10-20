Photo/Sabina Shoal Becomes a Flashpoint Between China and the Philippines/Chinaglobalsouth.

China’s military said Tuesday it had deployed naval forces to monitor a US warship near a disputed shoal in the South China Sea, escalating tensions over maritime claims.

The People’s Liberation Army’s Southern Theater Command said the USS Charleston had “illegally intruded” into waters adjacent to Sabina Shoal, known in the Philippines as Escoda Shoal, in the Spratly Islands without Beijing’s approval.

The command said the US vessel’s actions infringed China’s claimed sovereign rights, threatened maritime security and undermined regional peace and stability. It called on Washington to stop such activities.

China said its navy had dispatched forces to track and monitor the warship. The US Navy had not immediately responded to a request for comment, according to the report.

The United States regularly conducts operations in the South China Sea to challenge what it considers excessive maritime claims and uphold freedom of navigation. Such missions are commonly known as freedom of navigation operations.

China claims sovereignty over most of the South China Sea, a strategic waterway through which a substantial share of global maritime trade passes. Its claims overlap with those of the Philippines, Vietnam, Malaysia, Brunei and Taiwan.

Sabina Shoal has become a recurring flashpoint between Beijing and Manila. Both countries claim the feature, which lies within the Philippines’ exclusive economic zone, according to Manila’s position under international maritime law. China also claims the shoal as part of its territory.

Tensions have intensified in recent years as Chinese and Philippine vessels have faced off in disputed waters. The latest report follows an incident last month in which a Chinese Coast Guard vessel reportedly collided with a Philippine boat near the shoal during a refuelling mission.

The Philippines has a mutual defence treaty with the United States, adding wider strategic significance to confrontations involving the two countries in the South China Sea.

The latest deployment underscores persistent disagreements over maritime sovereignty, access and military activity in the region. However, details of the US warship’s mission and the circumstances of the reported encounter were not immediately available.