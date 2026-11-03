China calls for dialogue to resolve the Middle East conflict as Wang Yi meets Iranian and Saudi officials and Xi Jinping hosts Oman’s sultan in Beijing.

China has called for renewed dialogue to resolve the Middle East conflict, as Beijing stepped up diplomatic engagement with Iran, Oman and Saudi Arabia amid concerns over further regional escalation.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi made the appeal on Monday, November 2, during a meeting with Ali Bagheri Kani, deputy secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, in Beijing.

Wang said dialogue and negotiations were the only viable way to resolve the region’s conflicts, warning that continued fighting could spread tensions further across the Middle East, according to reports by Al Jazeera.

He also said China supported Iran in safeguarding its sovereignty and security, while urging all parties to pursue political solutions rather than return to armed confrontation.

The meeting was part of a broader diplomatic push by Beijing to increase its role in efforts to contain the conflict. On the same day, Wang also held separate talks with Saudi National Security Adviser Musaed bin Mohammed Al-Aiban.

During the meeting with the Saudi official, Wang described the regional situation as being at a critical crossroads between war and peace. He called on all parties to resolve their differences through negotiations and protect regional energy supplies and shipping routes.

Al-Aiban also delivered a letter from Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to Chinese President Xi Jinping, according to Reuters. It was not immediately clear whether the Iranian and Saudi officials had any direct contact during their visits to Beijing.

Meanwhile, Xi Jinping met Oman’s Sultan Haitham bin Tariq, who was on a state visit to China. Xi said the Middle East and Gulf region should not become an arena for competition among major powers.

Oman, which has played a role in regional diplomatic efforts, endorsed China’s proposals for peace in the Middle East and welcomed a greater role for Beijing in promoting regional stability, according to a joint statement issued after the meeting.

The two countries also called for safe navigation through the Strait of Hormuz to resume and urged Washington and Tehran to return to dialogue, Al Jazeera reported. The waterway is a major route for global energy shipments, making its security a key concern for countries that depend on regional oil and gas supplies.

China also announced that its special envoy for Middle East affairs, Zhai Jun, would visit Iran, Oman and Saudi Arabia during November as part of its diplomatic efforts.

The meetings come as the conflict involving the United States, Israel and Iran has raised concerns about wider instability and disruptions to regional trade and energy supplies. Beijing has significant economic and energy interests in the region and has sought a more active role in diplomatic efforts.

China’s latest engagement brings together contacts with Tehran, Riyadh and Muscat, although it remains unclear whether the diplomatic initiative will lead to a breakthrough in efforts to end the conflict.