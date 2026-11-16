US president Trump and Chinese president Xi.

U.S. President Donald Trump heads to Asia this week facing mounting political and diplomatic challenges, with a Republican midterm election setback and allegations of Chinese espionage threatening to complicate his high-stakes meeting with President Xi Jinping.

Trump is scheduled to visit Manila on Tuesday for meetings with Southeast Asian and other regional leaders before travelling to Shenzhen, China, for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum, where he is expected to meet Xi and participate in proposed three-way discussions involving Russian President Vladimir Putin, Reuters reported on November 16.

The visit comes at a sensitive moment for Washington and Beijing, as both governments seek to preserve a fragile trade truce while disagreements over advanced technology, Taiwan and regional security continue to strain relations.

Although the upcoming Trump-Xi meeting was initially considered relatively low-stakes, recent political developments in the United States have increased uncertainty surrounding the talks. Trump’s Republican Party suffered a significant setback in the November midterm elections, potentially weakening his political position and changing the domestic pressures surrounding his China policy.

The controversy surrounding Nvidia chief executive Jensen Huang has added another complication. Allegations that Huang had an affair with a suspected Chinese spy, alongside claims that restricted semiconductors were diverted to Chinese customers, have intensified scrutiny of technology transfers and China’s access to advanced American chips.

Washington has indicated growing support for tighter restrictions. U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson said last week that lawmakers were developing a broader consensus on limiting China’s access to advanced semiconductors. Democrats are also expected to push for tougher measures when they assume control of both chambers of Congress in January.

Beijing has rejected the espionage narrative, accusing Washington of fabricating allegations to justify restrictions on China’s technological development. Chinese analysts warn that the controversy could accelerate the separation of the two countries’ artificial intelligence industries, even as both governments acknowledge the need for cooperation on managing emerging technology risks.

The controversy has also become a wider political issue beyond the upcoming presidential meeting. Reuters reported on November 10 that lawmakers from both parties were pressing for tighter restrictions on China’s access to advanced artificial intelligence chips following the allegations involving Huang. The proposed measures include stronger congressional oversight of chip exports and efforts to prevent restricted technology from reaching Chinese companies through third countries.

Huang subsequently stepped down as Nvidia chief executive on November 12, according to Reuters, adding another dimension to the controversy surrounding the company and its links to the administration. The allegations have also prompted calls for investigations into whether US export controls were adequately enforced.

A possible three-way meeting involving Trump, Xi and Putin could become another major focus of the trip. Trump is reportedly interested in using discussions with the two leaders to advance nuclear arms control and potentially arrange another meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

However, prospects for a broader nuclear agreement remain uncertain. China has a considerably smaller nuclear arsenal than the United States and Russia, and Chinese analysts have indicated little interest in joining an arms-control arrangement under current conditions.

Taiwan and trade are also expected to feature prominently in the diplomatic calculations. Beijing wants Washington to withhold a proposed $14 billion arms package for Taiwan, which China claims as part of its territory. Trump has described the proposed sale as a negotiating tool in discussions with Beijing.

Meanwhile, the existing US-China trade truce is scheduled to expire on January 10, 2027. Both governments have strong economic incentives to prevent another escalation that could disrupt global markets, trade and supply chains. Analysts cited by Reuters expect the two sides to seek an extension despite continuing disagreements.

Xi could use Trump’s weakened domestic political position to seek concessions, but Beijing also faces uncertainty over future US policy. Potential successors to Trump, including Secretary of State Marco Rubio, are regarded as more hawkish on China.

The Shenzhen meeting therefore comes at a critical moment for both governments, with technology competition, Taiwan, trade and global security testing their efforts to maintain a fragile diplomatic understanding.