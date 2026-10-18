China, Pakistan Begin First Joint Army Exercise in Xinjiang

China and Pakistan have launched their first joint army training exercise in the northwestern Chinese region of Xinjiang, focusing on counterterrorism operations in high-altitude terrain as the two countries deepen military cooperation.

The opening ceremony for Karakoram 2026 was held on Wednesday, October 14, at a training base in Korla, according to Chinese state media and Pakistan’s Dawn newspaper. The exercise is scheduled to continue into the latter part of October, although an exact end date has not been announced.

China’s Ministry of National Defense said the drills include unmanned aerial vehicle operations, searching for and engaging moving targets, long-range marksmanship, joint command procedures and live-force exercises. The two sides are also exchanging counterterrorism experience, while Pakistani personnel have observed some Chinese weapons and military equipment.

Chinese defense spokesperson Senior Colonel Chen Xi said the exercise would deepen military exchanges and improve the two armies’ ability to coordinate operations against terrorist threats. Beijing has described the training as the first joint army exercise of this kind between the two countries.

The exercise takes place amid longstanding security concerns shared by Beijing and Islamabad. Pakistan has faced repeated attacks by armed groups, including the Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), while China has raised concerns about the safety of its citizens and projects in Pakistan, particularly those linked to the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor. Islamabad has accused militants of operating from Afghanistan territory, an allegation the Taliban authorities in Afghanistan deny.

Karakoram 2026 also carries wider regional significance. China and Pakistan have an established defence partnership involving military equipment, training and exercises across their armies, navies and air forces. India Today reported that the introduction of joint regular army training adds another dimension to that relationship, as both China and Pakistan have unresolved territorial disputes with India.

Korla is located in Xinjiang, which borders territory administered by Pakistan in the northern subcontinent. However, the city is not directly adjacent to the Afghanistan border.