China Is the Real Test of Trump’s ‘Economic War’ on Iran, Former US Security Official Says

A former US national security official says China will be the decisive test of President Donald Trump’s threat to launch an “all-out economic war” against Iran, arguing that Beijing’s response will determine whether Washington’s sanctions campaign can significantly weaken Tehran.

According to Al Jazeera, Mark Pfeifle, a former deputy national security adviser in the United States, said China has already reduced its imports of Iranian oil from about 1.5 million barrels per day to roughly 500,000 barrels per day while increasing purchases from Brazil, Iraq and Russia. He said Beijing’s next moves will reveal how seriously it takes Washington’s latest economic pressure campaign against Iran.

Pfeifle said China remains Iran’s largest trading partner and the biggest buyer of its oil exports, making Beijing central to the effectiveness of any US effort to cut off Tehran’s oil revenues. If China continues reducing Iranian imports, the sanctions campaign could have a much greater economic impact on Iran.

The comments come as the Trump administration prepares a tougher sanctions strategy aimed at isolating Iran economically. US officials have warned that countries and companies helping Iran bypass sanctions could face secondary sanctions and restrictions on access to the US financial system.

Analysts cited by Al Jazeera say China is the biggest challenge to Trump’s strategy because it has long opposed unilateral US sanctions on Iran and has repeatedly defended its trade with Tehran. They also note that Washington faces a difficult balancing act as it seeks to pressure China over Iranian oil while avoiding a broader confrontation with Beijing.

China has publicly maintained that it opposes unilateral sanctions and supports resolving disputes through dialogue rather than economic coercion. Beijing has not announced any formal policy change regarding its trade relationship with Iran.