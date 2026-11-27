Child Marriage in Afghanistan.

Marriage before the age of 18 remains a major social and human rights challenge in Afghanistan. Poverty, families’ economic difficulties, limited access to education for girls and certain social traditions contribute to the persistence of the practice. As girls face restrictions on continuing their education and have fewer employment and social opportunities, concerns are growing over their educational and social futures.

According to available national data, 28.7 percent of women aged 20 to 24 in Afghanistan were married before turning 18. Global figures for 2026 also show that child marriage continues to affect millions of girls worldwide.

Today, November 27, marks the first International Day Against Child Marriage, Early Marriage and Forced Marriage. The United Nations General Assembly designated the day in September 2026 to raise global awareness of the practice and strengthen efforts to end it.

Although the global prevalence of child marriage has declined over recent decades, progress remains insufficient to eliminate the practice by 2030. The United Nations has warned that, at the current rate, ending child marriage could take approximately 300 years.

These figures show that child marriage is not a challenge unique to Afghanistan. However, in a country where poverty, restricted access to education for girls and families’ economic difficulties remain major sources of vulnerability, the practice can have far-reaching consequences for girls’ futures.

In families struggling with unemployment, debt and an inability to meet basic needs, marrying off daughters is sometimes viewed as a way to reduce the household’s financial responsibilities.

In some cases, families arrange marriages for their daughters at an early age because of financial hardship, making decisions without considering the girls’ wishes, readiness or future plans.

A UK Foreign Office report on the situation of children in Afghanistan, published in May 2026, highlighted the connection between families’ economic difficulties and the persistence of child marriage. According to the report, the number of reported cases of child marriage in Afghanistan increased from 323 in 2024 to 746 in 2025.

An October 2026 report by ACAPS on the humanitarian situation in Afghanistan also identified child, early and forced marriage as a serious child protection concern. The practice affected approximately half of girls and one-quarter of boys in the communities assessed. These figures relate to the communities surveyed and should not be interpreted as representing the prevalence of child marriage across Afghanistan as a whole.

The report also documented cases in which families married off their daughters in exchange for money to meet financial needs or repay debts. In some instances, educational restrictions and economic hardship, combined with social traditions, have increased girls’ vulnerability.

Access to education is an important factor in reducing early marriage, as continued schooling can provide girls with greater opportunities for economic independence and social participation.

Restrictions on education and employment have limited millions of girls in Afghanistan from learning, developing skills and pursuing independent futures. Under these circumstances, there are concerns that some families, particularly in disadvantaged areas and low-income households, may view marriage as one of the few options available for their daughters.

According to available data from the Child Marriage Data Portal, 35.2 percent of Afghan girls and women aged 20 to 24 who had received no formal education were married before turning 18. The figure was 15.3 percent among those who had completed secondary education or higher.

The data also show that child marriage is more prevalent among girls and women from poorer households. The rate was 43.6 percent in the poorest economic group, compared with 17.5 percent in the wealthiest group.

These differences indicate a relationship between access to education, household economic conditions and the prevalence of early marriage. However, the figures alone do not establish that any single factor is the direct cause of child marriage.

The consequences of child marriage extend beyond the loss of educational opportunities. Girls who marry before turning 18 may face serious risks to their physical and mental health, early pregnancy and restrictions on their ability to make decisions about their own lives.

Pregnancy at a young age can increase the risk of complications during pregnancy and childbirth. Meanwhile, leaving education and becoming economically dependent on a husband may further limit girls’ opportunities for independence and social participation in later years.

According to the Child Marriage Data Portal, 54.7 percent of women who married before turning 18 gave birth before reaching that age. By comparison, the figure was 2.2 percent among women who married at the age of 18 or older.

Globally, child marriage remains a major human rights challenge. United Nations figures indicate that approximately 12 million girls marry before turning 18 each year, while around 650 million women and girls worldwide were married during childhood.

The United Nations has warned that, despite progress, the current pace of decline in child marriage is insufficient to achieve the goal of ending the practice by 2030, and that global efforts must be significantly strengthened.

In Afghanistan, addressing child marriage requires measures beyond legal prohibitions. Reducing poverty, providing economic assistance to vulnerable families, ensuring access to education for girls, improving healthcare services and strengthening social and legal protection mechanisms can all play an important role in reducing early marriage and safeguarding girls’ futures.