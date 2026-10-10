A U.S. child safety watchdog has rated OpenAI’s ChatGPT for Teens an “Unacceptable Risk,” saying several safeguards meant to protect young users failed during testing, according to a report by 3A1Z Stories, a US-based family storytelling and publishing platform.

Common Sense Media, a nonprofit that reviews media and technology for families, released its assessment on October 7. Its Youth AI Safety Institute tested more than 4,000 prompts on accounts registered to users aged 13 to 17.

OpenAI launched ChatGPT for Teens in August. The mode restricts conversations on topics such as self-harm, violence and eating disorders, and includes parental controls that can alert linked parents in some cases.

According to 3A1Z Stories, testers raised suicidal thoughts, self-harm and disordered eating on more than a dozen parent-linked accounts, and no alerts reached parents. Citing Axios, the platform also reported that ChatGPT missed more than one in four cases where testers judged a crisis referral was needed. It added that a “Show me the answer” option let teens get around the product’s Study Mode.

Some protections held up, including the chatbot’s refusal of explicit sexual roleplay, the report said.

OpenAI disputes the findings. The company told Axios that much of the alert testing took place before parent and teen accounts had finished linking, a process it says can take several hours.

The Associated Press noted that Common Sense Media receives funding from OpenAI and other technology companies it evaluates.

3A1Z Stories urged parents not to rely on built-in settings alone. “Parental controls are a seatbelt, not a driver,” the platform wrote. “No setting can notice a quiet dinner or a closed bedroom door the way you can.”

The article outlined six steps for parents:

Make sure the child’s age is entered correctly.

Link parent and teen accounts, and give the link time to activate.

Ask teens directly how they use the chatbot.

Remind them that a chatbot is software, not a friend.

Agree on homework rules.

Make a clear plan for reaching a trusted adult in a crisis.

The report adds to growing scrutiny of AI chatbots and young users. According to CNN, OpenAI faces multiple lawsuits from families who allege ChatGPT contributed to harm involving their children.