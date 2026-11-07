Representatives of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan attend the second meeting of the Central Asian Contact Group on Afghanistan in Bishkek.

Representatives of four Central Asian countries met in Bishkek to discuss regional security, economic cooperation and ways to strengthen Afghanistan’s integration into the region.

The second meeting of the Regional Contact Group of Special Representatives on Afghanistan was held on Friday, November 6, with delegations from Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan, according to the Kyrgyz Foreign Ministry.

Participants reviewed Afghanistan’s political, military, socio-economic and humanitarian situation, including conditions facing vulnerable groups and the potential impact on security and stability across Central Asia.

Kazakhstan was represented by Yerzhan Kistafin, an ambassador-at-large at the country’s Foreign Ministry. He called for closer coordination among regional governments to support peace, security and sustainable development in Afghanistan.

Kistafin also highlighted the importance of expanding trade and economic relations, improving transport and logistics links, and increasing humanitarian cooperation. The discussions focused on joint regional projects and stronger economic connections that could help integrate Afghanistan into Central Asian markets.

Regional security challenges were another key issue on the agenda. The representatives reaffirmed their commitment to continued multilateral cooperation and coordinated efforts to promote stability across the region.

The meeting followed earlier regional consultations on Afghanistan, including a February 2026 gathering in Astana, where the four countries discussed trade, economic ties, transit corridors and security concerns.

Kazakhstan’s state news agency, Kazinform, reported on Saturday that participants reaffirmed their readiness to strengthen cooperation, but no specific new agreements, project timelines or funding commitments were announced.

The discussions come as Central Asian governments continue to pursue closer economic and transport links with Afghanistan while addressing concerns over regional stability. Afghanistan’s geographic position makes it an important potential transit route connecting Central Asia with South Asia.