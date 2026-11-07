The United States has expanded its months-long naval blockade of Iran by establishing a new task force targeting weapons shipments, sanctioned materials and military-related technology moving through the country’s land borders and the Caspian Sea, according to US Central Command (CENTCOM).

CENTCOM announced on Saturday, November 7, that its commander, Adm. Brad Cooper, had ordered the formation of Task Force Iron Gate, comprising approximately 20 civilian and military personnel based in Tampa, Florida. The unit will coordinate with other US government agencies to prevent the movement of advanced weapons systems, dual-use technologies, sanctioned materials and what Washington describes as illicit revenue streams across Iran’s land borders and the Caspian Sea.

The announcement follows months of US naval restrictions on Iranian ports, which Washington says have significantly reduced Tehran’s ability to generate revenue from oil exports.

CENTCOM estimates that the blockade has prevented Iran from exporting more than $25 billion worth of crude oil in recent months. Cooper said the new task force would strengthen cooperation between US agencies and further constrain Iran’s ability to finance terrorism, rebuild weapons factories and replenish its military capabilities.

Reuters reported that Task Force Iron Gate represents an expansion of Washington’s existing maritime pressure campaign, extending enforcement efforts to overland trade and supply networks. The naval restrictions remain in place against vessels entering or departing Iranian ports along the Arabian Gulf and Gulf of Oman, while CENTCOM said humanitarian assistance would remain exempt from the maritime measures.

The initiative adds another dimension to Washington’s efforts to restrict Iran’s access to military equipment, sensitive technology and financial resources. However, CENTCOM has not disclosed how the new task force will identify or disrupt shipments across Iran’s land borders and the Caspian Sea, or whether regional governments will participate in its activities.