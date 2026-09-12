CENTCOM Says US Redirected 99 Commercial Ships as Iran Maritime Blockade Continues

The U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) said it has redirected 99 commercial vessels linked to Iran as part of Washington’s ongoing maritime blockade, marking one of the largest publicly reported enforcement operations since the blockade began earlier this year.

In a statement posted on X late Friday, CENTCOM said U.S. naval forces continue enforcing the blockade aimed at restricting maritime traffic connected to Iran. The command said 99 commercial vessels had been compelled to change course to ensure the blockade’s implementation, though it did not identify the ships or provide details about their destinations.

The announcement comes as tensions between the United States and Iran remain high in and around the Strait of Hormuz, a strategic waterway that carries roughly one-fifth of the world’s oil and liquefied natural gas shipments. Shipping traffic through the strait has fallen sharply in recent weeks as military confrontations and security risks intensified.

Reuters has reported that the U.S. blockade has significantly reduced Iran’s crude oil exports since mid-July, cutting shipments from about two million barrels per day earlier this year to a fraction of that volume. Washington says the operation is designed to disrupt Iran’s oil revenue, while Tehran has condemned it as an unlawful act of economic warfare.

a continuation of the conflict between the two countries. Tehran has maintained that it reserves the right to respond if its maritime interests are threatened.

The renewed confrontation in the Gulf has also driven tanker freight rates to record highs and increased insurance costs for ships operating near the Strait of Hormuz, reflecting growing concerns over the security of one of the world’s most important energy corridors.

The U.S.-Iran conflict, which intensified earlier this year, has expanded beyond military strikes to include attacks on shipping, naval interceptions and competing claims over control of key maritime routes in the Gulf, raising concerns about broader regional stability and global energy supplies.