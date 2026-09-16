CBS Footage Reveals Extensive Damage to US Bases in Middle East After Iranian Missile Strikes

CBS News has released newly obtained images showing extensive damage to U.S. military aircraft, vehicles and facilities at several American bases across the Middle East following Iranian missile and drone attacks, offering one of the clearest public looks at the impact of the recent escalation between Washington and Tehran.

The photographs, provided anonymously by active-duty U.S. service members, show damaged surveillance aircraft, destroyed military vehicles and heavily affected buildings at bases in Saudi Arabia and Kuwait. The images surfaced as questions continue over the scale of the damage sustained during Iran’s retaliatory strikes on U.S. military installations across the region.

According to CBS News, the images were shared by U.S. military personnel because strict Pentagon rules prohibit service members from communicating with the media without authorization. One soldier stationed in the region told the network that the destruction at several bases had not been fully disclosed to the American public.

Damaged surveillance aircraft in Saudi Arabia

One of the most significant images shows a U.S. Air Force Boeing E-3 Sentry airborne warning and control aircraft (AWACS) at Prince Sultan Air Base in Saudi Arabia after an apparent direct strike.

The aircraft’s rear fuselage was heavily burned, its tail section was separated from the body, and the rotating radar dome mounted above the aircraft also appeared damaged. The E-3 Sentry is a critical intelligence, surveillance and airborne command platform used by the U.S. military and NATO.

Additional photographs from the same base show damaged barracks, support buildings and military infrastructure standing beside intact concrete blast walls originally designed to protect personnel from mortar and rocket attacks.

Kuwait base also sustained damage

CBS News also published images from Camp Buehring in Kuwait, where destroyed trailers, burned military vehicles and damaged facilities were visible following Iranian strikes.

Camp Buehring serves as a major logistics and staging base for U.S. ground forces in the Gulf and hosts armored vehicles, helicopters and support equipment used for regional military operations.

The release of the photographs comes after the Pentagon Inspector General reported billions of dollars in military losses linked to Iranian attacks on U.S. installations across the Middle East.

Pentagon damage assessment

A recent report by the Pentagon’s Office of Inspector General estimated equipment losses at $3.7 billion, including damage to nearly 60 aircraft and other military assets deployed across the region.

The report said Iranian missile and drone attacks struck U.S. military bases in Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Jordan and Oman during the latest phase of the conflict.

The Pentagon has not publicly commented on the newly released images or provided a detailed assessment of the damage shown in the photographs.

Escalating regional conflict

The images emerged as fighting between the United States and Iran intensified after renewed U.S. strikes targeting Iranian military infrastructure near the Strait of Hormuz.

Iran has responded with missile and drone attacks against U.S. military facilities and allied positions across the Gulf, raising concerns about regional security, energy supplies and freedom of navigation through one of the world’s busiest oil shipping routes.

The latest photographs provide rare visual evidence of the damage sustained at U.S. military installations during the recent exchange of attacks, as both Washington and Tehran continue to exchange military threats and retaliatory strikes.