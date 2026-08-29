Canadians Boycott US Products as Trump Tariff Threats Fuel Trade Tensions

Canadians are increasingly turning to domestic products and avoiding American goods as the escalating trade conflict with the United States fuels economic nationalism across Canada.

According to Agence France-Presse (AFP), the boycott gained momentum after US President Donald Trump launched his tariff offensive, with American wines and spirits disappearing from shelves in several Canadian provinces and consumers increasingly seeking Canadian alternatives.

The Canadian government is encouraging the trend, urging consumers to use their purchasing power to support domestic businesses and jobs. Finance Minister François-Philippe Champagne said Canadians can choose to buy domestic products, while Industry Minister Mélanie Joly said purchasing Canadian goods helps protect jobs while putting economic pressure on the United States.

The shift is also visible in supermarkets, where consumers are increasingly checking product origins and choosing Canadian-made goods even when they cost more. Retailers have responded by highlighting Canadian products and using maple-leaf symbols and other national imagery to appeal to economic patriotism.

The boycott has extended beyond consumer goods to tourism. The number of Canadians traveling to the United States fell by 25 percent last year, although the decline has begun to ease. About 2.3 million trips from Canada to the United States were recorded in June, up five percent from the same month a year earlier, according to Canadian statistics.

Some US states are now trying to win Canadian tourists back with discounts and promotional campaigns. New York, for example, has launched a “New York Loves Canada” initiative offering special promotions to Canadian visitors through the end of the year.