A fire at Canadian Forces Base Wainwright in Alberta, Canada, killed four service members and left 19 people in critical condition, after strong winds caused a grass fire to spread rapidly across a military training range.

Reuters reported that 39 people were taken to hospital following the blaze, which broke out at around 4 p.m. local time on Saturday, October 17. The incident prompted a major emergency response as military personnel and civilian firefighters worked through the night to contain the flames.

Major-General Wade Rutland, commander of 1st Canadian Division, said a grass fire started on a training range before unusually strong winds caused it to spread quickly and change direction towards soldiers taking part in exercises. He said the cause of the initial fire remained under investigation.

Local media initially reported that the fire might have started after a gas main was struck during a live-fire exercise. However, the military said investigators did not believe explosions had been caused by oil or gas infrastructure.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney described the incident as one of the worst peacetime tragedies on Canadian soil in the history of the country’s military. He said military and civilian firefighters had battled the blaze throughout the night under extremely difficult conditions to protect others.

The four deceased service members were identified as Sgt Morgan Wong, Pte Shaun Farrell, Pte Aidan Goulding and Pte Hayden Lykkemark. Officials have not indicated whether they expect the death toll to rise, while reports said several injured people had suffered severe burns.

The emergency response included 22 ambulances and eight aircraft, according to Alberta’s health service. The Royal Alexandra Hospital in Edmonton declared a code orange on Saturday evening, activating its response protocol for a mass-casualty incident. The alert was lifted on Sunday afternoon.

The injured were taken to hospitals for treatment, with authorities warning that their ongoing medical care would be intensive. The scale of the emergency placed considerable pressure on local healthcare services.

Canada’s Department of National Defence said the cause of the fire remained under investigation and that there were no indications it resulted from terrorist activity.

Canadian Forces Base Wainwright is in a rural area of Alberta, approximately 193 kilometres from Edmonton and 290 kilometres from Calgary. It is one of the Canadian Army’s busiest training bases, and its airfield is also used by the Royal Canadian Air Force.