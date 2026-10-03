Canada’s Carney Plans Turkey Visit for Trade, Energy and Defense Talks

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney plans to visit Türkiye this month for talks with President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, with the two leaders expected to discuss expanding trade ties as Canada seeks to diversify its economic partnerships, Reuters reported Friday, citing four sources familiar with the plans.

The visit would be the first dedicated bilateral trip to Türkiye by a Canadian prime minister. Carney and Erdoğan are expected to discuss negotiations toward a free trade agreement launched by the two countries in July, as well as potential cooperation in energy and defence.

Canada and Türkiye formally announced on July 7 that they would begin negotiations toward a comprehensive free trade agreement. Ottawa has said the talks are intended to reduce trade barriers and expand opportunities for Canadian businesses and investors.

Energy is another area of growing bilateral interest. The Canadian government has identified renewable and nuclear energy as potential areas for cooperation, including the possible use of Canadian CANDU reactor technology in Türkiye. The two countries have also identified aerospace, defence and security as areas for closer industrial cooperation.

The planned visit comes as Carney seeks to reduce Canada’s reliance on the U.S. market by expanding trade with other countries. Reuters reported that his government has made economic diversification a priority amid trade tensions and U.S. tariffs.

Bilateral merchandise trade between Canada and Türkiye reached more than C$4.3 billion in 2025, according to Global Affairs Canada, while Canadian direct investment in Türkiye stood at about C$3.3 billion.