Canada has signed a new agreement with Qatar to strengthen consular assistance for Canadian citizens in Afghanistan, as Ottawa expands cooperation with Doha amid the absence of a Canadian diplomatic mission in Kabul.

Canadian Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand announced the agreement in a post on X on Tuesday, November 24, following the first Canada-Qatar Strategic Dialogue in Ottawa. The arrangement is designed to help Canada address complex consular cases involving its citizens in Afghanistan, where Canadian authorities do not maintain a diplomatic presence.

According to Global Affairs Canada, Anand and Qatar’s Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Saleh Al Khulaifi, signed a Protecting Power Arrangement to strengthen bilateral cooperation in providing assistance to Canadians facing complex consular situations in Afghanistan.

The agreement is particularly significant because Canada suspended operations at its embassy in Kabul in August 2021, following the Taliban’s return to power. Since then, Canada has had no diplomatic presence in Afghanistan, complicating its ability to provide direct consular services to Canadian citizens in the country.

Under the new arrangement, Qatar will help Canada handle complex consular matters involving Canadians in Afghanistan. The agreement provides a framework for diplomatic cooperation but does not amount to the reopening of Canada’s embassy in Kabul or a change in its diplomatic recognition policy.

Qatar has maintained an important diplomatic role in Afghanistan-related affairs since the Taliban takeover, including facilitating international engagement and serving as an intermediary in discussions involving the Taliban and foreign governments.

The consular agreement was signed alongside a separate investment protection deal between the two countries. The Canada-Qatar Foreign Investment Promotion and Protection Agreement (FIPA) is intended to provide stronger legal protections for investors and expand opportunities for Canadian businesses in Qatar, whose economy is valued at more than $300 billion.

Anand said the agreements would strengthen Canada’s partnership with Qatar, highlighting Doha’s role in regional mediation and the two countries’ commitment to closer cooperation on peace and security.

The agreements were signed during the inaugural Canada-Qatar Strategic Dialogue, marking another step in efforts to deepen relations after more than five decades of diplomatic ties.