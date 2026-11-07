Canada plans to grant permanent residency to nearly 660,000 people in 2027 under a new immigration strategy, as Prime Minister Mark Carney defends the expanded intake as sustainable despite criticism from opposition Conservatives over pressure on housing, employment and public services.

The federal government’s 2027-2029 immigration plan, outlined in the 2026 budget, sets annual targets of 380,000 permanent residents and 370,000 temporary residents. The temporary intake will include 220,000 foreign workers and 150,000 international students each year. However, the permanent residency figure for 2027 is expected to rise to approximately 657,250 when one-time pathways for people already living in Canada are included.

Under the additional measures, Ottawa plans to grant permanent status to 200,000 temporary residents who have been living and working in the country. About half will be selected through economic immigration programs, including Express Entry and the Provincial Nominee Program, while the remainder will qualify through humanitarian and family reunification pathways. The government says the initiative will include people with existing applications, including individuals from Hong Kong and Ukraine.

Carney defended the policy, saying the government had restored control over immigration by reducing the number of temporary foreign workers, international students and asylum seekers. According to figures cited by the prime minister, international student numbers have fallen by 71 percent since 2024, temporary foreign workers by 57 percent and asylum seekers by 68 percent. The government also aims to reduce temporary residents to five percent of Canada’s population by the end of 2027, down from an estimated 6.7 percent in July 2026.

However, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre questioned whether Canada could accommodate the additional arrivals, citing shortages of affordable housing, employment opportunities and pressure on healthcare services. Conservative immigration critic Michelle Rempel Garner also accused the government of structuring immigration targets in ways that favour corporate interests rather than Canadian and newcomer workers. Carney maintained that granting permanent status to people already contributing to Canadian communities would support a more sustainable immigration system.

The government has also pledged to reform the Temporary Foreign Worker Program, allocating $151.5 million to improve processing, strengthen employer compliance and better align recruitment with regional labour market needs. It plans to give provinces and territories a greater role in selecting economic immigrants and make the Rural Community Immigration Pilot permanent. The changes come as Canada seeks to balance labour shortages and an ageing population against concerns over housing affordability, employment and the capacity of public services.