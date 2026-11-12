Emergency responders search through the rubble of a collapsed three-story building in Brooklyn, New York, on November 11, 2026.

A building collapsed in Brooklyn, New York, killing at least two people and injuring more than 10 others, as emergency crews searched the rubble for possible survivors.

The three-story apartment building, located in the Flatbush area, collapsed on Wednesday, November 11, and fell into an adjoining construction site where excavation work was underway, according to Reuters. The cause of the collapse remained under investigation.

New York City officials said at least 19 people were known to have been affected, including seven children. More than 10 people were taken to nearby hospitals with injuries ranging from critical to non-life-threatening, while a firefighter sustained minor injuries.

Fire Department Commissioner Lillian Bonsignore said the 19 known victims included seven children, although officials had not confirmed whether the two people killed were adults or children. A firefighter also suffered minor injuries.

The collapse occurred shortly after 4 p.m. local time near the intersection of Flatbush and Bedford avenues. The four-unit apartment building, constructed in 1930, fell into an adjoining excavation site, where construction work was taking place. Authorities have not established what caused the structure to collapse.

Rescue teams used search dogs, drones and other equipment to examine the debris for people who might have been trapped. Firefighters also removed rubble by hand and worked carefully around unstable sections of the site to avoid further movement that could endanger survivors and emergency personnel.

A firefighting crew already in the neighbourhood reached the scene within about a minute and helped pull the first victims from the wreckage. Local broadcaster WABC-TV reported that at least four survivors, including a pregnant woman, were rescued between two and two-and-a-half hours after the collapse.

Fire officials warned that the search could continue for several days. John Esposito, a New York City Fire Department chief, said authorities did not yet know how many people might be missing or whether anyone remained trapped beneath the rubble.

The latest figures reported by local broadcaster ABC7 and Reuters put the death toll at two, with 17 people injured. Four of the injured were reported to be in critical condition, while seven children were among those treated.

The New York City Department of Buildings was also checking nearby structures following the collapse. Officials urged people to stay away from the area while emergency crews continued rescue and recovery operations. The investigation into the cause of the collapse remains ongoing.