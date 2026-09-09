Britain Joins 11 European Nations and Canada in New Action Against Israeli West Bank Settlements

Britain says years of hesitation over fear of being labeled anti-Israel have ended as London joins 11 European countries and Canada in moves targeting Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank.

British Prime Minister Andy Burnham has said the United Kingdom can no longer remain silent over the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and the continued expansion of Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank, arguing that Britain had hesitated for years out of concern that criticism of Israel would be portrayed as anti-Israel.

In a statement posted on X following a joint declaration by Britain, Canada and 11 European countries, Burnham said London’s policy was driven by support for a two-state solution but that Israel’s current government had undermined prospects for lasting peace through accelerated settlement expansion and the worsening humanitarian situation in Gaza.

The announcement came as Britain, Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, Iceland, Ireland, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Spain and Sweden said they were prepared to restrict trade linked to Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank. The countries described the settlements as illegal under international law and warned that their continued expansion threatens the viability of an independent Palestinian state.

Burnham said the suffering of Palestinians had become “a stain on the conscience of the world,” pointing to the deaths of tens of thousands of civilians, including children, and severe restrictions on humanitarian aid entering Gaza. He argued that Britain could no longer ignore the humanitarian consequences of the conflict while continuing to advocate for peace.

The British government has recently imposed sanctions on several Israeli settlers, organizations and companies linked to settlement activities, accusing some settlers of carrying out systematic violence and intimidation against Palestinian communities in the West Bank. British officials have also described attacks by extremist settlers as part of an effort to forcibly displace Palestinians from parts of the occupied territory.

Burnham said Britain’s new measures include restrictions on trade involving settlements considered illegal under international law, sanctions on individuals and companies that support or profit from settlement activities, and increased humanitarian assistance for civilians in Gaza. He stressed that these measures target settlement policies rather than the Israeli public.

The prime minister also sought to distinguish criticism of the Israeli government from hostility toward Jewish communities, saying British Jews should never be blamed for the actions of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government. He described holding Jewish communities collectively responsible as antisemitism.

International pressure on Israel has intensified in recent months as European governments have become increasingly critical of settlement expansion and humanitarian conditions in Gaza. Several governments have warned that continued settlement construction, rising settler violence and restrictions on aid deliveries undermine efforts to revive negotiations on a two-state solution.

Israel has repeatedly defended its military campaign in Gaza as a response to Hamas’ October 7, 2023 attack and rejects accusations that its settlement policies violate international law. The Israeli government has also dismissed accusations of ethnic cleansing and has rejected decisions by the International Criminal Court, which has issued arrest warrants for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant over alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity.

The coordinated move by Britain, Canada and 11 European countries marks one of the strongest collective Western actions against Israeli settlement activity in years, signaling growing diplomatic pressure on Israel while reaffirming support for a negotiated two-state solution.