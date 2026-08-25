Britain and France Pledge More Military Support for Ukraine

Britain and France pledged to strengthen military support for Ukraine and accelerate deliveries of air-defence missiles as Kyiv marked the 35th anniversary of its independence, amid continued Russian attacks.

British Prime Minister Andy Burnham made the commitment during a meeting of the “Coalition of the Willing” in Kyiv on Tuesday, in his first foreign trip since taking office. He called for stronger Ukrainian air defences to protect the country from Russian missile and drone attacks.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said Kyiv wanted peace but would not surrender, as Ukraine sought continued military and political backing from its European allies.

Burnham said Britain would continue supporting Ukraine despite what he described as “shocking threats” from Russia. The commitments come as Ukraine’s allies seek to strengthen its ability to defend its cities and critical infrastructure against intensified Russian air attacks.

France also reaffirmed its support for Ukraine, with European governments continuing discussions over additional air-defence systems, missiles and other military assistance.

The meeting in Kyiv comes as European leaders seek to maintain pressure on Moscow while supporting Ukraine’s defence capabilities and efforts toward a lasting peace. Ukraine has repeatedly said that any settlement must preserve its sovereignty and provide credible security guarantees.

The anniversary of Ukraine’s independence also provided an opportunity for Kyiv and its allies to demonstrate continued unity after more than four years of Russia’s full-scale invasion.