A screen at Piccadilly Circus announces British actor Robert Pattinson as the next James Bond in London. (Reuters)

Watch, fashion and car brands are competing for Bond product placement in the next 007 film, Reuters reported on Tuesday. Robert Pattinson was named the new James Bond on Monday.

Amazon MGM Studios announced that Pattinson, 40, will play the spy. Reuters said the film is expected in 2028, seven years after Daniel Craig’s last Bond film, No Time to Die.

Denis Villeneuve will direct the film. Amazon MGM said it was too early to comment on possible brand deals.

Which watch will Bond wear?

Omega, owned by the Swatch Group, has been Bond’s official watch since GoldenEye in 1995, Reuters said. Before that, Rolex was linked to the character in the films and in Ian Fleming’s novels.

Pattinson became a global ambassador for Swiss watchmaker Jaeger-LeCoultre in September. Reuters said this could clash with Omega’s long link to Bond. Omega declined to comment. Jaeger-LeCoultre did not respond.

Anne Biskin, co-founder of SMG Entertainment, said: “The watch category will likely be the biggest conflict to resolve.” She said brands from earlier Bond films could have the first right to return.

Clothes and cars

Pattinson has been a Dior ambassador for fashion and perfume since 2013. Dior said it was “very pleased to continue” with him, and did not comment on any Bond deal.

Biskin said Dior could try to replace Tom Ford, which has dressed Bond since Quantum of Solace in 2008. Tom Ford did not respond to reporters.

Aston Martin cars have appeared in about a dozen Bond films. The company declined to say whether it hopes to feature in the next one.

Britt Johnson, chief executive of Mediaplacement, said: “I love the Pattinson choice. It gives us a lot to work with.” His agency placed Smirnoff vodka in Bond’s martini in the 2021 film.

Eric Nebot, chief executive of Hill Valley, said the choice of brands is up to the director: “All this is in Villeneuve’s imagination.” His agency worked with jeweller Chopard on No Time to Die.