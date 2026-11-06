Police officers outside the offices of Ireland’s national broadcaster RTÉ following a bomb threat in Dublin on November 6, 2026. Photo: Reuters.

Bomb threats targeting television broadcasters in Ireland, Britain and Bulgaria prompted evacuations, security operations and temporary disruptions to broadcasting on Friday, as a wider wave of suspected hoax threats continued to affect air travel across Europe.

According to Reuters, the Irish public broadcaster RTÉ, Britain’s Sky News and Bulgaria’s NOVA TV were among the media organisations targeted. Emails sent to RTÉ and NOVA TV, under the subject line “Message to the West”, claimed that explosives had been planted inside their buildings and warned that they would detonate within 45 minutes. No explosive devices were found.

The sender identified himself as “Mikhail Andropov” and claimed to represent a group responsible for recent bomb threats against aircraft across Europe. The messages warned that the incidents were only the beginning of further attacks targeting transport infrastructure, including aircraft, trains and subway stations. Authorities have not established the sender’s identity or verified the claims of responsibility.

Police searched the affected buildings, allowing staff to return after security checks. RTÉ resumed normal operations following more than three hours of inspections, while employees at NOVA TV in Sofia also returned to work after police completed their searches. RTÉ’s broadcasts were temporarily interrupted, with some programmes replaced by music and recorded announcements. Sky confirmed receiving a security threat and said it had reported the matter to the relevant authorities.

The threats come amid a series of similar incidents targeting passenger flights across Europe, forcing diversions, emergency landings and military fighter-jet escorts in recent days. Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin said European security agencies had yet to determine whether the threats against airlines and broadcasters were the work of separate individuals or part of a coordinated operation. Investigations are continuing, and authorities have not confirmed any connection between the incidents.