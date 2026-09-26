Bollywood Actor Mushtaq Khan Laid to Rest in Mumbai as Film Industry Pays Final Tribute

Veteran Bollywood actor Mushtaq Khan, celebrated for his memorable supporting roles in dozens of Hindi films over a career spanning more than three decades, was laid to rest in Mumbai on Wednesday after losing a prolonged battle with cancer at the age of 62. Family members, friends and some of India’s best-known actors gathered for his funeral to pay their final respects.

Khan’s funeral took place at Yari Road Cemetery in Mumbai, where several colleagues from the Indian film and television industry attended the last rites. Actors Rajpal Yadav, Sanjay Mishra, Rajat Bedi, Manish Wadhwa, Ahsaan Qureshi, Sharad Malhotra, Shahbaz Khan, Sulabha Arya, Anang Desai and singer Talat Aziz were among those present.

Tributes continued to pour in across the Indian film industry following Khan’s death. Actor Sunny Deol described him as “a fine actor” and “a nice human being,” while Anupam Kher remembered him as a simple man with an exceptional sense of humor and recalled working alongside him in numerous films during the 1990s and 2000s.

Actors Paresh Rawal, Suniel Shetty, Rakul Preet Singh and Ravi Kishan also honored Khan, praising his warmth, versatility and lasting contribution to Indian cinema. Many described him as one of Bollywood’s most dependable character actors whose performances brought humor and authenticity to hundreds of films and television productions.

Born in Balaghat district in the Indian state of Madhya Pradesh, Mushtaq Khan built a prolific acting career in Bollywood and television. He appeared in popular films including Aashiqui (1990), Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke (1993), Hera Pheri (2000), Jodi No. 1 (2001), Mujhse Shaadi Karogi (2004), Welcome (2007), Stree (2018), Badhaai Do (2022), Gadar 2 (2023), Stree 2 (2024) and Baby John (2024). He was particularly remembered for his comic timing and his role as a disabled hockey player in Welcome.

Mushtaq Khan is survived by his wife, son and daughter. His death marks the loss of one of Bollywood’s most recognizable character actors, whose work earned him admiration from audiences and colleagues across generations.