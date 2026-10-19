Photo/Salman Khan and Tiger Shroff.

Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff escaped unhurt after gunmen opened fire on his vehicle in Mumbai’s Juhu area, while a group claiming links to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang later took responsibility for the attack and issued fresh threats against actor Salman Khan.

The shooting occurred at about 7 p.m. on Sunday near Pushpa Park as Shroff was leaving after playing football. Police said three motorcycle-borne men opened fire before fleeing the scene. Shroff was unharmed, but his driver and a nearby autorickshaw driver were injured and taken to hospital.

Mumbai Police launched a large-scale investigation, deploying multiple teams to identify the attackers, examine CCTV footage and collect forensic evidence. Authorities later detained one person for questioning, although police have not announced any arrests directly linked to the shooting.

Hours after the attack, a social media post and an audio message attributed to Anil Pandit and Harman Sandhu, who are described in Indian media as figures linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, claimed responsibility. The messages alleged that Shroff had ignored previous warnings and threatened others in the Mumbai film industry who continue working with Salman Khan.

The audio message also demanded that Salman Khan apologise to Lawrence Bishnoi and the Bishnoi community, warning of consequences for the actor and his family if he refused. Police have not verified the authenticity of the messages or confirmed that the Bishnoi gang was behind the shooting.

The incident prompted a strong response from Maharashtra authorities. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis directed police to conduct a thorough investigation, while senior Mumbai Police officials oversaw the response at the scene. Security around several high-profile figures in the entertainment industry has reportedly been reviewed following the attack.

The shooting has renewed attention on a pattern of threats associated with the Lawrence Bishnoi network, which has repeatedly targeted Salman Khan. In April 2024, gunmen opened fire outside Khan’s Galaxy Apartments residence in Mumbai’s Bandra area, an attack that investigators linked to the same criminal network. Since then, Khan has remained under heightened security amid repeated threats.

Security experts say the latest incident highlights growing concerns about organised crime groups using social media to amplify intimidation campaigns against celebrities. However, investigators continue to distinguish between the shooting itself, which is confirmed, and the online claims of responsibility, which remain under verification.

Police have not established a motive for the attack and said the investigation remains ongoing.