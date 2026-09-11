Bill Gates – Photo: AFP

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates has warned that artificial intelligence is advancing faster than governments and societies are prepared for, with consequences that could reach into how people work, raise children and form relationships.

In an essay published on August 26, Gates described the world as entering a “turbulent AI era.” He wrote that AI “will either be the greatest equalizer ever invented, or the worst source of injustice.”

His concern, he said, is less about machines becoming smarter and more about what that means for people, especially young workers and children growing up alongside the technology.

Jobs for a new generation

Gates argued that AI differs from earlier technological shifts because it can perform cognitive work itself: seeing, listening, speaking, analyzing and reasoning. Past transformations unfolded over decades, he said, while this one is moving within years.

He predicted disruption across customer service, software development, legal work, financial analysis and healthcare, and said physical jobs could follow as AI is combined with more capable robotics.

His sharpest worry is entry-level work. Those positions have long been how young people gain experience and move into senior roles. Gates said they could be among the first to disappear, leaving a generation asking how to begin a career when the starting points no longer exist.

Societies may eventually have to rethink the link between work, income and security, he wrote, noting that jobs provide purpose and social connection as well as pay.

Children and machine companions

Gates said some AI systems are now built to act as companions, remembering conversations, responding emotionally and staying available at all hours.

He worried that children who grow used to machines that rarely disagree or demand compromise could miss the friction through which people learn patience, empathy and reconciliation.

He pointed to a Stanford-led study of more than 1,100 AI companion users, which found that people with smaller offline social networks were more likely to seek emotional connection from chatbots, and that heavier emotional use was linked to poorer well-being among some vulnerable users. Separate Stanford research found conversational AI can be overly agreeable, reinforcing users’ existing views rather than challenging them.

Keeping some work human

Gates does not call for halting AI. He remains optimistic about its potential in medicine, education and scientific research.

But he proposed what he called “Human Reserved,” areas of life and work that societies deliberately keep human even when machines could do them. He cited caregiving, recalling those who looked after his father during the later stages of Alzheimer’s disease.

Gates urged governments not to leave the transition to technology companies, calling for new national and international structures covering employment, education, elections, national security, healthcare and children’s welfare.

The outcome, he wrote, will depend on decisions made now, before AI becomes so embedded in daily life that society is left reacting to changes it can no longer shape.