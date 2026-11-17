A copy of former US President Joe Biden’s newly released memoir, Promise Me, America, which includes a chapter reflecting on the US war, withdrawal, and collapse of the Afghan government in 2021. Photo: Khaama Press.

In Promise Me, America, the former US president says assurances on the Afghan government’s survival and on airport security proved wrong, yet writes that he would make the same decision again.

Former US President Joe Biden writes in his new memoir that military and intelligence officials assured him the Afghan government would be able to stand on its own and that Kabul would hold “for at least six months after we left.” The capital fell on August 15, 2021, more than two weeks before the last American troops departed.

Biden also writes that he was given assurances about the exposure of US military personnel, “especially as it related to entry points into the airport.” That assurance, he says, “would prove not to be true.” He does not say who gave it or what it specified. Eleven days after Kabul fell, a suicide bomber struck the airport’s Abbey Gate, killing 13 American service members and scores of Afghan civilians.

Khaama Press reviewed a physical copy of Promise Me, America, released on Tuesday by Little, Brown and Company. Biden’s account of the war appears in Chapter Six, “Afghanistan,” on pages 133 to 144. He stands by the withdrawal. “I would make the same decision again,” he writes.

From bin Laden to the Doha deal

Biden repeats his long-held view that the war should have ended a decade earlier. “I believe we should have taken the opportunity to leave on the heels of eliminating bin Laden,” he writes, calling the 2011 raid “a natural point of demarcation.”

He is critical of the US-backed governments in Kabul. A series of interim governments, he writes, “failed to establish any kind of popular mandate,” while “enormous sums of money disappeared into the hands of local officials.” He adds that the government never seemed to have legitimacy “in a society dominated by clannish rival tribes.”

Biden calls the February 2020 agreement between the Trump administration and the Taliban, from which he says the Afghan government was “entirely excluded,” a “ticking time bomb.”

He writes that Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and General Mark Milley, then chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, were “both troubled by the implications of the decision.” The memoir does not say what they recommended. In September 2021, Milley and General Frank McKenzie told the Senate they had advised keeping about 2,500 troops in Afghanistan. A month earlier, Biden had told ABC News that no one had given him that advice “that I can recall.”

Assurances and the fall of Kabul

In June 2021, US media reported an intelligence assessment warning that the government could fall within six months of the withdrawal. On July 8, Biden told reporters it was “highly unlikely” the Taliban would end up “owning the whole country.” By August 11, officials were citing newer assessments that Kabul could be isolated within 30 days and fall within 90.

Biden writes that in a July 23 call, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani “insisted that he and his troops were ready to defend their country.” A transcript reported by Reuters in September 2021 shows Ghani also told Biden his government was “facing a full-scale invasion,” while Biden urged him to project a different picture of the fighting, “whether it is true or not.” The memoir does not mention those exchanges.

As the Taliban advanced, Biden writes, Ghani fled and “the Afghan army simply melted away.” The Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction (SIGAR), a US watchdog, found in May 2022 that the single most important factor in the Afghan forces’ collapse was the decision, taken under two US presidents, to withdraw American troops and contractors through the Doha agreement.

The day after Kabul fell, Biden told the nation he stood “squarely behind” his decision and acknowledged that events had unfolded “more quickly than we had anticipated.” In that speech he also said US troops should not die in a war Afghan forces were “not willing to fight for themselves.”

Abbey Gate and those left behind

Biden puts the toll of the August 26 Abbey Gate bombing at 169 Afghan civilians and 13 US service members. A Pentagon investigation found that a single bomber from ISIS-K, the Islamic State’s regional affiliate, killed at least 170 Afghans. That investigation and a 2024 review both concluded the attack could not have been prevented at the tactical level.

Of the families of the American dead, he writes: “I know some of those families will always hold me responsible for their loved ones’ deaths and never forgive me. I understand it and respect it.”

Biden calls the operation the largest evacuation airlift in history, with “more than 124,000 people” flown out. The Pentagon’s count of 124,334 covered US and coalition flights and included almost 6,000 Americans. In September 2021, a senior State Department official said a majority of Afghan applicants for US special immigrant visas had not been evacuated.

The chapter does not mention the August 29, 2021 US drone strike in Kabul that the Pentagon later acknowledged killed 10 civilians, including seven children. Nor does it discuss Afghan women and girls or life under Taliban rule since 2021.

A State Department review released in June 2023 found “insufficient senior-level consideration of worst-case scenarios” under both the Trump and Biden administrations. Biden writes: “I will accept and have always accepted full responsibility for the decision to leave.”