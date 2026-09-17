Bernie Sanders Urges Congress to Block Trump’s $2.8 Billion Weapons Package for Israel

U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders has condemned President Donald Trump’s proposed $2.8 billion weapons package for Israel, saying American taxpayers should not finance what he described as Israel’s military campaign in Gaza and urging Congress to stop the sale.

The Vermont independent made the remarks Wednesday in a post on X after reports emerged that the Trump administration plans to move forward with one of its largest arms packages for Israel. The proposed sale includes approximately 40,000 heavy 2,000-pound bombs, according to Reuters.

“Americans are sick and tired of paying for Israel’s genocide in Gaza,” Sanders wrote, criticizing the administration for expanding military support despite growing humanitarian concerns over the war.

Reuters reported that the proposed package has been informally submitted to congressional review committees and would be financed through U.S. Foreign Military Financing, which is funded by American taxpayers. The weapons package includes MK-84 and BLU-117 bombs that have previously drawn scrutiny over their potential use in densely populated areas.

Sanders called the government of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu “extremist” and urged lawmakers to reject the transfer, arguing that Congress should exercise its oversight authority over major foreign arms sales.

The proposed sale has also faced opposition from senior Democratic lawmakers. Representative Gregory Meeks, the top Democrat on the House Foreign Affairs Committee, said he would not support the deal, citing concerns over civilian safety and compliance with U.S. and international law. While Meeks cannot unilaterally block the transfer, his objection reflects growing divisions in Washington over continued military assistance to Israel.

The Trump administration has continued to back Israel militarily during the Gaza conflict, arguing that Israel has the right to defend itself against Hamas and other armed groups. Israel has repeatedly denied accusations that its military campaign amounts to genocide or violates international law.

The proposed arms package comes as international scrutiny of Israel’s military operations in Gaza continues to intensify and public opinion in the United States has become increasingly divided over Washington’s support for Israel, particularly among Democratic voters.

The State Department has not publicly commented on the proposed sale, and congressional review of the package is continuing.