Berlin Protest Demands Halt to Arms Exports to Israel.

Hundreds of demonstrators took to the streets of Berlin on November 7, demanding an end to the war, a halt to German arms exports to Israel and the release of Palestinian prisoners. The Berlin protest marked the 109th anniversary of the Balfour Declaration, the 1917 British statement supporting the establishment of a national home for Jewish people in Palestine, Al Jazeera reported.

The demonstration brought renewed attention to Germany’s military exports to Israel, which have faced criticism from pro-Palestinian activists and human rights organisations. Protesters called on the German government to stop supplying weapons to Israel and take action over the conflict and the situation of Palestinian prisoners.

The demands come as Germany remains one of Israel’s major arms suppliers. Germany approved nearly €800 million in arms exports to Israel during the first half of 2026, according to figures from the German Economy Ministry reported by public broadcaster Deutschlandfunk on July 15.

Israel ranked sixth among the recipients of German arms exports during that period. The approved exports were part of nearly €13.9 billion in total German arms export licences issued during the first six months of 2026, more than four times the amount approved during the same period in 2025.

Germany’s military support for Israel has become a contentious issue, particularly since the war in Gaza began following the Hamas-led attacks on Israel on October 7, 2023. Berlin has faced criticism over its arms export policy while maintaining its longstanding commitment to Israel’s security.

The Balfour Declaration, issued on November 2, 1917, was a letter from British Foreign Secretary Arthur James Balfour to Jewish community leader Lord Rothschild. It expressed the British government’s support for establishing a national home for Jewish people in Palestine, while also stating that the civil and religious rights of existing non-Jewish communities should not be prejudiced.

The declaration became a major historical reference point in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Palestinians and their supporters have long criticised the document, arguing that it disregarded the political rights and aspirations of the Arab population living in Palestine.