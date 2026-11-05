Benazir Noorzad, an Afghan asylum seeker and former Fulbright scholar detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement at Detroit Metropolitan Airport last month, has been released from immigration custody, her attorney said.

Russell Abrutyn told Khaama Press that Noorzad was released earlier this week and placed on an order of supervision with ICE. He said her asylum application remains pending and that no hearing or interview has yet been scheduled on her claim. He described her release as an “immense relief” to Noorzad, her family and the community that supported her.

Noorzad, 32, was detained on October 22 as she prepared to board a flight to Virginia, and was held at the Calhoun County Correctional Center in Battle Creek, Michigan.

ICE said she was admitted to the United States lawfully in 2021 but failed to leave when her lawful status ended, adding that applying for an immigration benefit does not in itself grant legal status. Officials in Genesee County, where she works as a human resources representative, said she was in the country lawfully while her asylum application was being processed.

Her coworkers launched a GoFundMe campaign to cover her legal fees and bond, which had raised more than $28,000 as of November 5. The Hazara Diaspora Network, an international alliance of Hazara organizations, also issued a statement identifying Noorzad as an ethnic Hazara and urging U.S. authorities to fully assess the risks she could face if returned to Afghanistan.

Noorzad came to the United States in 2021 as a Fulbright scholar and earned a master’s degree from Oklahoma State University. She applied for asylum after the Taliban returned to power in August 2021.

Her detention came amid tighter U.S. immigration measures affecting Afghans, introduced after an Afghan national shot two National Guard members in Washington in November 2025. In Afghanistan, the Taliban have barred women and girls from secondary and higher education and most forms of employment.