BBC FM Radio Broadcasts Suspended Across Afghanistan

The BBC said on Tuesday that its FM radio broadcasts had been suspended across Afghanistan.

The BBC said it was working with the authorities to resolve the suspension, adding that millions of people across Afghanistan rely on its reporting for news and information. The Taliban-run Information and Culture Ministry’s spokesperson, Khubaib Ghufran, told Reuters that the broadcasts had been suspended over what he described as “repeated violations” by the broadcaster. He did not provide details of the alleged violations.

Although the FM broadcasts have been halted, BBC Dari and Pashto programmes remain available through other channels, including shortwave and medium-wave radio, as well as digital platforms. The BBC said it was continuing to serve Afghan audiences while seeking a resolution with the authorities.

The suspension comes amid continuing restrictions on independent media since the Taliban returned to power in August 2021. Media organisations and journalists have faced tighter controls on reporting, access to information and the content they can broadcast. The Afghanistan Journalists Center has documented repeated restrictions on radio stations, including closures, suspensions and limits affecting journalists and broadcasters.

Radio remains an important source of news for people across Afghanistan, particularly in areas where access to digital media may be limited. The BBC has provided news and current-affairs programming in Dari and Pashto for many years. The duration of the FM suspension and the prospects for restoring broadcasts were not immediately clear.