Barcelona vs PSG Champions League Match.

Barcelona suffered their first defeat of the 2026-27 season on Tuesday, October 20, losing 4-2 to Paris Saint-Germain in the UEFA Champions League after a late attacking surge by the defending European champions.

The match at the Parc des Princes in Paris saw Barcelona fight back twice through Xavi Espart and Lamine Yamal before PSG scored twice in the closing stages to secure victory. The result ended Barcelona’s perfect start to the campaign and gave the French side three wins from three league-phase matches.

PSG took the lead in the 38th minute when Désiré Doué scored. Barcelona responded after the break, with Espart equalising in the 55th minute to bring the visitors back into the contest.

Lucas Hernández restored PSG’s advantage in the 72nd minute with a header from a corner. Barcelona again responded, as Yamal levelled the score at 2-2 in the 79th minute with an individual effort.

However, the hosts regained the lead just two minutes later when Vitinha scored from outside the penalty area. Fabián Ruiz added PSG’s fourth goal in the 86th minute, securing a 4-2 victory.

The defeat exposed defensive vulnerabilities in Barcelona’s performance, particularly during the closing stages. The Spanish side also faced selection difficulties, with defenders Eric García and Jules Koundé unavailable because of injuries, according to reports.

Despite the loss, Barcelona created chances and remained competitive for much of the match. The game featured 40 attempts on goal, according to Sky Sports, reflecting the attacking intensity of the contest.

Barcelona coach Hansi Flick acknowledged that PSG had performed better. Speaking after the match, he said his team had made too many mistakes, particularly in possession and through unnecessary losses of the ball, according to reports.

The result leaves Barcelona with six points from three Champions League matches, while PSG moved to nine points and provisionally took the lead in the league-phase standings.

Barcelona will now turn their attention to upcoming domestic fixtures, including the highly anticipated meeting with Real Madrid. The team will need to address its defensive errors and improve its decision-making under pressure as the season progresses.

The defeat represents a setback for Flick’s side, but Barcelona’s ability to recover twice during the match showed that they remained capable of challenging the European champions. Their response in the coming fixtures will be important as they seek to maintain their domestic form and strengthen their position in Europe.