Pakistani Pank Alfalah exited from Afghanistan.

Pakistan’s Bank Alfalah has ended its banking operations in Afghanistan after more than two decades, transferring its business in the country to local lender Ghazanfar Bank, the Pakistani bank announced on Friday.

The transaction was completed on November 5, 2026, following regulatory approvals from the State Bank of Pakistan and the Central Bank of Afghanistan. The transfer covers the banking operations, assets and liabilities of Bank Alfalah’s branches in Kabul and Herat.

The bank confirmed that it had ceased operations in Afghanistan and would proceed with closing its branches in accordance with regulatory requirements.

Bank Alfalah began operating in Afghanistan in 2005, initially opening a branch in Kabul before expanding to Herat. It provided conventional and Islamic banking services during its presence in the country.

The exit follows a process that began in December 2025, when Ghazanfar Bank made a non-binding offer to acquire Bank Alfalah’s Afghanistan operations. In January 2026, regulators in Pakistan and Afghanistan granted preliminary approval for the proposed buyer to conduct due diligence before the transaction was finalized.

Bank Alfalah had previously asked customers to decide by November 2 whether to transfer their account balances to Ghazanfar Bank or withdraw their funds and close their accounts.

Customers who did not provide instructions by the deadline were informed that their balances would be transferred to the acquiring bank, according to the lender’s announcement.