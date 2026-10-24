Altaf Hossain teaching students and writing on a classroom blackboard using his feet.

A Bangladeshi teacher born without both hands has spent nearly two decades educating children at a school he established after struggling to find employment, using his feet to write on blackboards and manage classroom activities.

Altaf Hossain, widely known as “Dukhu Mia,” founded Protiva Dukhu Mia Kindergarten in 2007 in Panchdona, Narsingdi, Bangladesh. The school now teaches around 150 students up to Grade Five and employs nine additional teachers, according to local media reports. Hossain hopes to expand the institution to offer education through Grade Eight, as shown in widely shared social media videos.

Born in 1962, Hossain learned to perform everyday tasks with his feet with support from his parents. Despite facing ridicule during his school years, he continued his education, completing his secondary and higher secondary examinations before graduating from Narsingdi Government College in 1986.

His academic qualifications did not guarantee employment. Hossain reportedly faced repeated rejection from public and private institutions because of his disability. He eventually turned to teaching and established his own school on ancestral property, creating a place where he could earn a living while providing education to children in his community.

Photographs documenting Hossain’s daily life show him teaching pupils, writing on a blackboard with his toes and carrying out the responsibilities of running a school. A photo project titled “Cripple man at School,” credited to Saudi photographer Mohammed Muhtasib, features Hossain’s work and is listed as a Silver award recipient in the People category of the 2026 Photographer of the Year Contest by Exposure One Awards.

The school’s work also reflects the practical challenges of sustaining a small educational institution. Hossain sometimes struggles to pay staff salaries, while his son, Momenul Islam, joined the school as a teacher after facing difficulties finding suitable employment himself, according to bdnews24.com.

Hossain’s story highlights both the barriers people with disabilities can face in education and employment and their contributions when given opportunities to participate fully in community life. His school has provided a route for local children to continue their studies while allowing him to put his own education to use.

For Hossain, the goal now extends beyond maintaining the school: he wants to expand its reach so more children can access education close to home.