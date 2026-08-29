Bangladesh to Buy China’s J-10 Fighter Jets After Operation Sindoor

Bangladesh is moving forward with plans to purchase Chinese-made J-10CE multirole fighter jets, with senior government officials saying the aircraft’s reported performance during the recent India-Pakistan conflict influenced Dhaka’s decision.

According to Bangladeshi officials, preliminary negotiations with China have been completed and a draft government-to-government agreement has been prepared. The purchase could be finalized later this year if funding is approved.

Zahed Ur Rahman, an adviser to Bangladesh’s prime minister, said the J-10CE attracted attention during Operation Sindoor, the India-Pakistan military confrontation in 2025.

Rahman claimed that Chinese-built J-10CE fighter jets used by Pakistan had shot down Indian Dassault Rafale aircraft during the conflict, describing the incident as a key factor behind Bangladesh’s procurement decision.

However, India has not officially confirmed that Rafale fighter jets were shot down during Operation Sindoor, and claims about aircraft losses during the conflict remain disputed.

Rahman described the 4.5-generation J-10CE as a more affordable alternative to European fighter jets, including the Rafale and the Eurofighter Typhoon, while arguing that it offers comparable combat capabilities.

The proposed purchase forms part of Bangladesh’s broader military modernization program following the country’s political changes in 2024. Rahman said the new government is pursuing a more independent defense policy and expanding military cooperation with China.

In addition to fighter jets, Bangladesh is also in talks with China over the possible acquisition of attack helicopters, utility helicopters and combat drones as part of its armed forces modernization plans.

China has been Bangladesh’s largest supplier of military equipment for more than two decades, providing naval vessels, tanks, missile systems and combat aircraft. The J-10CE deal, if completed, would represent one of Bangladesh’s biggest defense procurements in recent years and further deepen military ties between Dhaka and Beijing.