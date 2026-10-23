Bangladesh seeks answers from Saudi Arabia over the execution of two nationals in Makkah.

Bangladesh has sought an explanation from Saudi Arabia over the execution of two Bangladeshi nationals in Mecca, requesting copies of court judgments, details of the charges and clarification about why its diplomatic mission was not notified before the sentences were carried out.

Saudi authorities executed the two individuals on October 14, 2026, after convicting them of what the Saudi Interior Ministry described as an immoral act inside a mosque in Mecca.

The ministry said the case had gone through judicial proceedings and that the death sentences were approved before being implemented. However, the public announcement did not disclose the specific conduct involved or the evidence presented in court.

Bangladesh’s State Minister for Foreign Affairs, Shama Obaed Islam, said the government learned about the executions only after they had taken place.

On October 17, she confirmed that Dhaka had formally requested information about the offences, judicial proceedings and failure to notify Bangladeshi diplomatic representatives.

Bangladeshi officials subsequently raised the matter with the Saudi ambassador in Dhaka and submitted a diplomatic note requesting further clarification.

According to Reuters, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Shahidul Karim said on October 21 that Saudi Arabia had not yet responded to Bangladesh’s inquiries.

Questions about the proceedings intensified after Bangladeshi media obtained a confidential consular memorandum indicating that the two nationals had been detained since August 2023 under separate allegations.

The document reportedly identified one case as involving information technology offences and the other as involving adultery. A Saudi prisoner list received by the Bangladesh Consulate in Jeddah on September 30 contained both names but did not indicate that either person had received a death sentence.

Bangladeshi officials have requested copies of the judgments to establish the precise legal grounds for the executions and determine whether the defendants had access to legal representation and opportunities to defend themselves.

Human Rights Forum Bangladesh has also called for an independent review of the diplomatic mission’s handling of the cases, questioning whether consular officials adequately followed up on the incomplete prisoner records before the executions.

The case has raised wider concerns about consular protection for Bangladeshi migrant workers in Saudi Arabia, which hosts millions of Bangladeshi nationals and remains one of Bangladesh’s most important overseas employment destinations.

Bangladesh has indicated that its next steps will depend on receiving the relevant judicial documents and further discussions with Saudi authorities.