Bahrain’s security forces during an operation targeting individuals accused of links to Iran’s Revolutionary Guards.

A Bahraini court has sentenced 64 people, including 57 Shia clerics, to life imprisonment and five others to 15 years in prison over alleged links to Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), amid a widening security crackdown on suspected Iran-linked networks.

According to Al Jazeera on November 16, 2026, Bahrain’s High Criminal Court convicted the defendants of establishing and operating an alleged terrorist organisation linked to Iran’s Revolutionary Guards. The Bahrain Institute for Rights and Democracy (BIRD), a UK-based rights organisation, said 60 of those sentenced to life imprisonment were Shia clerics. Some defendants were tried in absentia.

Bahrain’s Public Prosecution accused the group of seeking to undermine the country’s constitutional order and overthrow the government with support from Iran. Prosecutors also alleged that members collected money without authorisation and used mosques, religious sermons, charitable organisations and educational institutions to promote allegiance to Iran’s supreme leader.

The court also imposed fines of up to 100,000 Bahraini dinars ($265,000) on some defendants and ordered the confiscation of more than eight million dinars ($21 million), which authorities said would be allocated to charitable purposes.

The sentences follow a series of arrests carried out between May and June, when Bahraini authorities detained more than 50 Shia clerics and religious figures accused of attempting to incite unrest and overthrow the government with Iranian support.

In May, Bahrain announced that its security forces had dismantled an organisation allegedly connected to the IRGC and arrested 41 suspected members. Authorities also identified 11 additional individuals whom they said were living in Iran. Further arrests were reported in June.

Rights Groups Raise Concerns Over Trial

The mass convictions have drawn criticism from human rights organisations, which have raised concerns about the treatment of defendants and the fairness of the proceedings.

BIRD and Human Rights Watch have previously called for investigations into allegations of torture and coercion during the case. According to the organisations, some defendants reported prolonged blindfolding, sleep deprivation, threats against themselves and their families, and pressure to sign statements they were not permitted to read.

Bahraini authorities have rejected allegations of mistreatment and maintained that defendants received legal representation and guarantees of a fair trial. The prosecution said lawyers were present during proceedings and defendants were allowed to present evidence and question witnesses.

The case comes amid longstanding tensions between Bahrain and Iran over Tehran’s influence in the Gulf kingdom. Bahrain, which has a Shia-majority population but is ruled by a Sunni Muslim family, has repeatedly accused Iran of interfering in its internal affairs.

The tensions have intensified following the wider regional conflict involving Iran, the United States and Israel. Tehran has previously rejected Bahraini accusations of interference in the country’s domestic affairs.

The latest sentences mark a significant escalation in Bahrain’s campaign against individuals accused of maintaining links with Iran’s Revolutionary Guards, while raising renewed concerns among rights organisations over the prosecution of Shia religious figures.