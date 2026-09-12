Bahrain Condemns Drone Strike on Saudi Oil Pipeline, Says Attack Originated From Iraq

Bahrain has condemned a drone attack targeting Saudi Arabia’s East-West oil pipeline, saying the drones were launched from Iraqi territory and describing the strike as a serious violation of international law and regional sovereignty.

Bahrain’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a statement early Saturday denouncing the attack on the strategic petroleum pipeline, which transports crude oil across Saudi Arabia from the eastern Gulf coast to the Red Sea. The ministry said the strike caused injuries and material damage, though it did not specify the number of casualties or the extent of the damage.

The Bahraini government described the attack as “a flagrant violation” of the UN Charter, international law and the principles of good neighborly relations. It reaffirmed Bahrain’s “full solidarity” with Saudi Arabia and expressed support for Riyadh’s right to take all necessary measures to protect its sovereignty, national security and critical infrastructure.

Bahrain also said it supports Iraq’s efforts to prevent its territory from being used as a launching point for attacks against neighboring countries. The ministry stressed that no country’s territory should serve as a base for operations that threaten regional security or target another state’s infrastructure.

The East-West pipeline, also known as Petroline, is one of Saudi Arabia’s most important energy assets because it provides an alternative export route that bypasses the Strait of Hormuz. Any attack on the pipeline raises concerns about global oil supplies and energy security.

The condemnation comes amid heightened regional tensions as Saudi Arabia continues to confront Iran-backed Houthi forces, whose attacks have increasingly targeted energy infrastructure and maritime routes linked to the Red Sea conflict. The latest drone strike adds to growing concerns over the expanding use of drones and missiles against strategic facilities across the Gulf region.

Saudi authorities have not yet released a detailed assessment of the damage or publicly identified those responsible for the attack. Iraqi officials have also not commented on Bahrain’s claim that the drones originated from Iraqi territory.