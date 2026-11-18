Iran strikes Bahrain.

Bahrain air defences intercepted several Iranian attacks early on Wednesday, the country’s military said.

The Bahrain Defence Force General Command said Bahrain air defences stopped several Iranian air attacks, Turkey’s Anadolu Agency reported. on Wednesday, November 18.

The command did not say what weapons Iran used or how many. It gave no details about deaths, injuries or damage.

Bahrain’s Interior Ministry also issued two alerts, Anadolu said. They asked citizens to go to safe places.

Kuwait also reported a threat from the air on Wednesday. Its army said it was dealing with hostile drones, and that explosions residents heard came from interceptions, Al Jazeera reported. Kuwait did not say where the drones came from.

Rising tension between the US and Iran

The reports did not link Wednesday’s attacks to earlier events. However, fire between US forces and Iran has increased this week.

On Tuesday, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), a branch of its armed forces, said it launched a drone attack on a US military radar at Sheikh Isa Air Base in Bahrain. It said this answered repeated US drone flights into Iranian airspace.

US Central Command said the drones were intercepted, with no damage to US equipment and no injuries to US personnel, according to Gulf News.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, a US military official said US jets struck an IRGC missile launch site on Qeshm Island in Iran. The official called the strike self-defence.

The war began on February 28, when the United States and Israel attacked Iran, Anadolu reported. Iran then attacked Israel and US military sites in Arab countries. The United States and Iran signed a memorandum of understanding, an outline agreement, in June and began talks. Those talks later stalled over how to keep ship traffic safe and free in the Strait of Hormuz.