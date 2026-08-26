Badakhshan Clashes Raise Cross-Border Risks for Tajikistan, Uzbekistan: Report

Fighting in Afghanistan’s northeastern Badakhshan province has raised concerns about cross-border security in Tajikistan and could pose longer-term risks to Uzbekistan’s trade and transit interests, according to an analysis published by The Times of Central Asia.

Robert Cutler, a Canadian researcher who has studied Central Asian affairs for more than three decades, said recent clashes in Badakhshan point to increased instability in northern Afghanistan.

Cutler reported that 22 incidents involving armed groups opposed to the Taliban were recorded in Badakhshan between January and August 2026, compared with four incidents during the second half of 2025. The figure and reporting period require human confirmation before publication.

The latest fighting began on August 11 in Nusay district between Taliban forces and fighters affiliated with Jumakhan Fateh. According to Cutler, the confrontation followed an attempt by Taliban forces to seize military equipment and vehicles from Fateh’s forces.

Cutler said the fighting also reflected longer-running disputes over the disarmament of local forces, the authority of Taliban commanders and control of gold mines.

Fateh surrendered on August 17 after nearly a week of fighting. Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid later said Fateh’s case was being prepared for trial, according to Cutler.

Cross-Border Security Risks for Tajikistan and Uzbekistan

The fighting has already had a reported cross-border impact. Nusay district borders Tajikistan’s Darvoz district, and gunfire from Afghanistan on August 13 reportedly killed a 21-year-old woman inside her home in Tajikistan and damaged residential buildings.

Tajikistan’s Foreign Ministry subsequently lodged a formal protest with the Taliban authorities, calling for respect for its border and measures to prevent similar incidents.

The Taliban Foreign Ministry confirmed the woman’s death and expressed regret, while attributing the incident to what it described as “disruptive and opportunistic elements.”

Cutler said the incident did not indicate a sustained expansion of the fighting into Tajikistan, but showed that the possibility of cross-border violence was a tangible security concern.

The wider security situation also includes the presence of Islamic State Khorasan, or ISIS-K, in northern Afghanistan. Cutler cited a UN Security Council report saying Tajikistan and Uzbekistan had raised concerns about possible ISIS-K sleeper cells and the presence of their nationals among the group’s ranks.

The supplied material does not establish a connection between ISIS-K and the recent fighting involving Fateh.

Uzbekistan has not been directly affected by the Badakhshan clashes, and there are no reported disruptions to trade, rail services or electricity links between Afghanistan and Uzbekistan in the material provided.

However, Afghanistan is an important market for Uzbekistan. Uzbek exports to Afghanistan reached $817.8 million during the first five months of 2026, making Afghanistan the country’s third-largest export market during that period, according to official Uzbek statistics.

Uzbekistan also has commercial interests in northern Afghanistan through the Hairatan-Mazar-i-Sharif railway and is pursuing plans for a future railway connection through Afghanistan to Pakistan and South Asian markets.

Cutler warned that if insecurity spreads from Badakhshan to other parts of northern Afghanistan, it could increase risks to Uzbekistan’s trade routes and broader plans for regional connectivity.