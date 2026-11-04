The Taliban administration has signed two 30-year contracts with the Azizi Group to develop natural gas and coal-based power projects in northern Afghanistan.

The contracts cover natural gas extraction at the Jangal-e-Kalan field in Jawzjan province and coal extraction in Pul-e-Khumri, Baghlan province, along with electricity generation from the coal project.

The Taliban’s Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs announced the agreements on Wednesday, November 4, saying they were signed between the Ministry of Mines and Petroleum, the General Directorate of State-Owned Enterprises and the Azizi Group.

Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs Abdul Ghani Baradar attended the signing ceremony at the Government Media and Information Centre in Kabul, according to the announcement.

Each project is designed to generate approximately 1,000 megawatts of electricity, while the contracts will remain in effect for 30 years.

The two projects are also expected to create around 5,000 direct and indirect jobs, according to the announcement. However, officials have not disclosed the financial value of the latest contracts, the construction timetable or when electricity generation is expected to begin.

The agreements come as Afghanistan continues to rely heavily on imported electricity to meet domestic demand.

The latest agreements add to a broader energy investment initiative announced in August 2025, when Azizi Energy signed a memorandum of understanding with the Taliban administration for a proposed $10 billion investment to generate, transmit and distribute 10,000 megawatts of electricity across Afghanistan.

Despite the country’s significant natural gas, coal and other energy resources, limited infrastructure, investment constraints and dependence on imported electricity remain major challenges for expanding domestic power generation.